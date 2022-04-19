Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that the province of Alberta will host the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer.

“While we were disappointed to have not been able to complete the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship as intended in December, our focus quickly shifted to hosting the event again when it was safe to do so,” said Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada in a statement. “Now, fans will be able to cheer on Team Canada at the World Juniors in Edmonton and at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer.

“Under the most unique of circumstances, this summer will be unforgettable for Canadian hockey fans, and we cannot wait to drop the puck at both events.”

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship - which was cancelled in December - will return to Edmonton's Rogers Place from Aug. 9-20. The results from games played in December will not be carried over to this summer’s tournament and players born in 2002 or later will remain eligible to represent their respective countries.

Austria, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States will form Group A, with Canada, Czechia, Finland, Latvia and Slovakia competing in Group B.

The 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from July 31-Aug. 6 at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.

Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team will play its preliminary-round games in Group A against Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland, while Czechia, Finland, Germany and the United States face each other in Group B.

Since its inception in 1991, the event has featured premier under-18 players from some of the world’s greatest hockey nations and has seen Canada win a tournament-record 22 gold medals.

“We are thrilled to bring these two marquee hockey events to fans in Canada this summer and provide safe environments for the competing teams to chase gold in Alberta,” said Dean McIntosh, vice-president of events and properties for Hockey Canada in a statement. “The economic impact of these tournaments will be in the millions of dollars for Edmonton, Red Deer and the Province of Alberta, and we are excited to work with both host communities to establish legacy initiatives that will impact the grassroots game in Alberta for years to come.”