Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, who included a passionate anti-gun message in his weekend goal celebration, has been voted Major League Soccer's Player of the Week.

After scoring the opening goal in the Union's 5-1 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: "Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let's go!"

"Before I'm an athlete, before I'm a soccer player, I'm a human being first," the New Jersey native said after the match. "This stuff affects me. I've got kids."'

Bedoya was reacting to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

The league said Monday that he will not be punished for his remarks.

"The Major League Soccer family joins everyone in grieving for the loss of lives in Texas and Ohio, and we understand that our players and staff have strong and passionate views on this issue," it said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting.