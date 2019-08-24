Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney made the decision to pull designated player and star attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo from the starting 11 against Montreal Impact, the club announced shortly before the match.

Pozuelo will start the game on the bench and will be available to Vanney and TFC as a substitue. In 22 games for TFC this season, Pozuelo has registered 9 goals and 5 assists.

Vanney spoke before the game, "[We're] just looking to open up the game early, out work them in midfield to start the game." He added, "Open up the game and bring him in to try and find some of those guys that are going to be running as the game goes."

"We're looking to outwork them really early in this game, because we know it's that time of year where games aren't always pretty." Vanney said, "I suspect that he will come in and make an impact on the game."

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio has also been excluded from the starting lineup and will be available as a substitute off the bench.

With Pozuelo on the bench, newly signed French forward Nicolas Benezet will make his TFC debut in the starting 11 along with Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo.