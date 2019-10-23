8m ago
Pozuelo's late penalty sends Toronto FC to Eastern Finals
The Toronto FC have punched their ticket to the Eastern Finals with a 2-1 win over NYCFC. Alejandro Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 48th minute, and had the game winning goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute.
TSN.ca Staff
