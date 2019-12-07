BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Alex Formenton scored twice, including on a penalty shot, to power the Belleville Senators past the Cleveland Monsters 7-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Max Veronneau also had a pair of goals for Belleville (14-9-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists, while Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers also found the back of the net.

Marcus Hogberg made 29 saves for the win.

Markus Hannikainen replied for Cleveland (12-11-2) and Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 25 shots in net.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Senators were 0 for 5 and the Monsters went 0 for 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.