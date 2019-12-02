After an early quarter-final exit last January, there will be a high turnover of players this year as Hockey Canada named its selection camp roster Monday in preparation for the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic.

Only three players from last year's World Juniors are on the list, including Rimouski star and 2020 NHL Entry Draft frontrunner Alexis Lafreniere.

The Oceanic forward - who scored one goal in five World Junior games last winter - has 17 goals and 59 points in 28 games this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He is the only returning forward from last year's roster on the list of invitees.

There are 31 players vying for 23 final roster spots, which include two other members of Canada’s 2019 team in defencemen Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith. 

Lafreniere is one of seven draft-eligible players on the camp roster, which includes Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield, winger Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit, Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway, Drummondville forward Dawson Mercer and blueliners Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters and Braden Schneider of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are goaltender Olivier Rodrigue (EDM), defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker (OTT), and forwards Raphael Lavoie (EDM) and Jakob Pelletier (CGY).

There are also 12 NHL first-round picks on the preliminary roster, including Colorado Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram and Buffalo Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens. 

Notable players not on the list include forwards Barrett Hayton of the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Kirby Dach, Joe Veleno from the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids and New York Islanders blueliner Noah Dobson. According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Veleno – who had two assists in five games last year for Canada – has an "excellent chance" of being released by the Red Wings at the end of camp. 

Selection camp begins on Monday, Dec. 9 in Oakville, Ont. As part of the selection process, the players will take part in two games against a U SPORTS on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12.

Canada opens the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day against the United States. Every game on the tournament can be seen live on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

 

Team Canada Selection Camp Roster

 
2020 World Juniors          
GOALTENDERS          
Name Team Catches HT WT Draft
Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) L 6’4 202 2020 Draft
Joel Hofer Portland (WHL) L 6’5 172 STL 2018 
Hunter Jones Peterborough (OHL) L 6’5 198 MIN 2019
Olivier Rodrigue Moncton (QMJHL) L 6’1 156 EDM 2018 
DEFENCE          
Name Team Shoots HT WT Draft
Calen Addison Lethbridge (WHL) R 5’10 180 PIT 2018 
Kevin Bahl Ottawa (OHL) L 6’7 240 ARI 2018 
Jacob Bernard-Docker North Dakota (NCAA) R 6’1 195 OTT 2018 
Bowen Byram Vancouver (WHL) L 6’1 192 COL 2019 
Peter Diliberatore Quinnipiac (NCAA) L 6’0 175 VGK 2018 
Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) R 5’11 170 2020 Draft
Thomas Harley Mississauga (OHL) L 6’4 195 DAL 2019 
Jared McIsaac Halifax (QMJHL) L 6’1 191 DET 2018 
Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) R 6’2 210 2020 Draft
Ty Smith Spokane (WHL) L 5’11 175 NJD 2018 
FORWARDS          
Name Team Shoots HT WT Draft
Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) L 6’4 215 2020 Draft
Dylan Cozens Lethbridge (WHL) R 6’3 185 BUF 2019 
Ty Dellandrea Flint (OHL) R 6’1 190 DAL 2018 
Aidan Dudas Owen Sound (OHL) R 5’8 168 LAK 2018 
Nolan Foote Kelowna (WHL) L 6’4 200 TBL 2019 
Liam Foudy London (OHL) L 6’1 182 CBJ 2018 
Benoît-Olivier Groulx Halifax (QMJHL) L 6’2 194 ANA 2018 
Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) L 6’1 203 2020 Draft
Peyton Krebs Winnipeg (WHL) L 5’11 180 VGK 2019 
Alexis Lafrenière Rimouski (QMJHL) L 6’1 194 2020 Draft
Raphaël Lavoie Halifax (QMJHL) R 6’4 198 EDM 2019 
Connor McMichael London (OHL) L 6’0 181 WSH 2019 
Dawson Mercer Drummondville (QMJHL) R 6’0 178 2020 Draft
Alex Newhook Boston College (NCAA) L 5’11 193 COL 2019 
Jakob Pelletier Moncton (QMJHL) L 5’9 167 CGY 2019
Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) L 5’10 180 2020 Draft
Akil Thomas Niagara (OHL) R 6’0 180 LAK 2018 
 

 