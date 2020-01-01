2h ago
Lafreniere set to return for Team Canada
Alexis LaFreniere took part in a full skate with Team Canada and will return to the lineup when they take on Slovakia in their quarterfinal match on Thursday, according to TSN Senior Hockey reporter Frank Seravalli
TSN.ca Staff
'He looked awesome': Lafreniere makes 'shocking' return at World Juniors
Lafreniere suffered a left knee injury in a 6-0 shellacking at the hands of Team Russia. It was Canada's only loss in the preliminary round.
The projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2020 NHL Draft swapped in and out of the team's top line at practice.
Lafreniere has a goal and three assists in two games at the 2020 World Juniors.