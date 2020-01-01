Alexis Lafreniere will make his return to action when Team Canada takes on Slovakia in their quarterfinal match on Thursday, according to TSN Senior Hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

Lafreniere suffered a left knee injury in a 6-0 shellacking at the hands of Team Russia. It was Canada's only loss in the preliminary round.

The projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2020 NHL Draft swapped in and out of the team's top line at practice.

Lafreniere has a goal and three assists in two games at the 2020 World Juniors. 