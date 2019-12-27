Lafreniere sets tone for Team Canada with complete play Rimouski left winger mixed some physical play in with his offensive skill in Canada’s win over Team USA, Mark Masters writes.

TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada. The team skated at the practice rink at the Ostravar Arena on Friday.

With Canada down 2-0 in the first period on Boxing Day, Alexis Lafreniere looked to spark a comeback. But before he exploded for three assists and an incredible game-winning goal, the 18-year-old landed a couple big checks on the American top defensive pair of Mattias Samuelsson and Jordan Harris.

"I didn't really realize it," said smiling Ottawa defenceman Kevin Bahl. "I thought he was all skill, but he loves to throw around the body and I absolutely love that. I saw him just going full speed after that guy, dummied him and thought I better get a hit and I saw that guy coming down the wall."

Moments later the 6-foot-7 Bahl delivered a bone-crushing blow on American forward Bobby Brink and it was game on in Ostrava.

"Early in the game the U.S. had a lot of the momentum," said Flint centre Ty Dellandrea, "and we had a couple big hits all on the same shift and that turned the tide."

“I always try to bring some physicality in my game," said Lafreniere, who stands 6-foot-1, 194 pounds. "It’s something I want to improve. Getting involved physically is always good. A couple good hits and it helped me just start to be in the game a little bit more."

Lafreniere got himself going and the team going and then the Rimouski left winger, the consensus top pick in the next NHL entry draft, saved the day, striking back seven seconds after the Americans had tied things.

"Something else," said captain Barrett Hayton of the game-winning goal. "I mean, you see his speed off the faceoff, he jumps through and bats that puck down. Not many guys are going to do that. That was a pretty flat pass by the American guy (K'Andre Miller). Just unbelievable hand-eye."

But Lafreniere wasn't done. He finished what he started by setting up Dellandrea for the empty-net goal.

"It's incredible," Dellandrea gushed. "Everything about him, it's fun to watch. He's skilled, but he's also all over the puck, hunting and I think he showed last night that he can play an all-around game. He was on in the last minute and made that pass for the empty-netter and shutting down to finish the game. I think he can do everything."

"He's a gamer," said assistant coach Andre Tourigny. "He's a money player. He's a competitor. He wants to win every battle and he’s the same in practice. He has a long stick and he's always in it and stays on puck, that's what I like about him and last year at U18 it was the same. He never quits. He's relentless. He’s a great player for us."

Quinton Byfield, the consensus No. 2 pick behind Lafreniere, had a relatively quiet debut at the World Juniors, failing to register a shot in 11:40 of ice time while also picking up a penalty.

"Those first couple shifts you're a bit nervous," he admitted. "I tried to play my best, play my hardest, didn't have too much of a big impact on the game, but my team played exceptional. Laffy played really well. I'm just a guy hoping for the wins here and any way they come I’m good with that."

But Team Canada may need the 17-year-old, who's playing in the top six on a line with Hayton and Dylan Cozens, to be a factor down the road. And, with that in mind, Byfield is hoping to take a page out of his draft rival's playbook.

"I'm still probably looking for more from myself," Byfield said. "I definitely could be more physical, hitting a lot more people with my big body. Yeah, I definitely could have a lot more on the table."

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Byfield is Canada's heaviest forward and wants to use that to his advantage.

"It definitely adds another level to your game," he said of physical play, "creates separation, people might not want to come as close to you because they know your physical and stuff like that."

After picking up a point in 27 of 30 OHL games this season, Byfield has now been held pointless in three straight outings with Team Canada, including the two pre-tournament games.

After allowing three power-play goals on Thursday, Team Canada dedicated a good chunk of practice to special teams work. Tourigny, who oversees that unit, struck an urgent tone on and off the ice.

"The way the Russians play, they play really low on their power play. They have four guys really low, so we want to make sure we cut seams and stuff like that," Tourigny said.

The penalty kill looked fine in the pre-tournament games, but didn't get a lot of work with Canada only shorthanded twice.

"Maybe we were just thinking too much," said Dellandrea. "We have a lot of stuff we want to hit on when we're on the PK and sometimes it gets confusing just running around thinking about a bunch of things at once. (Tourigny) talked a lot about practising it today so we don’t have to think so much when we’re out there tomorrow. So he wants to keep it simple and cover all the spots we need."

The Boxing Day showdown with the Americans wasn't just the World Juniors debut for Nico Daws, but also his first ever game for Canada at an international competition.

"Definitely special," the Guelph goalie said. "Putting on that jersey, hearing the fans cheer for you, it's something I'll never forget."

Daws stopped 28 of 32 shots and settled down nicely after Canada fell behind in the first period.

"A little bit shaky, obviously, first game, a lot of nerves," the 19-year-old said, "especially against a good team like that, that scored some good goals and probably one or two I'd like back. But, overall, I'm pretty happy with the way I played."

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday's win, Dale Hunter wouldn't commit to starting Daws against Russia, but the coach spoke positively about the Burlington, Ont. native.

"He was solid," Hunter said. "Remember, these are the elite shooters of this age group, so it's a little different than your club team where you have a couple elite shooters. Everyone on that team can score and they're a good offensive team."

The only even-strength goal allowed by Daws came off the stick of Leafs prospect Nick Robertson, who used defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker as a screen.

"Coming over, pulling it through and around and through the legs and it's just a great shot," said Hunter, "and that makes it tough on goalies."

