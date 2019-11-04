Lafreniere the undisputed No. 1 heading into this year's draft

NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafreniere will not be playing in the CHL Canada-Russia Series.

His agency, Momentum Hockey, told NHL.com that he has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Lafreniere, 18, was named captain for the QMJHL team at the event which takes place in Saint John and Moncton, N.B. this week. The team will not replace him on the roster.

Lafreniere is considered to be the top prospect for next June's NHL Draft and is the top player in the most recent draft rankings by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

He has 12 goals and 43 points in 18 games with the Rimouski Oceanic this season and 42 goals and 80 points in 60 games in 2018-19.