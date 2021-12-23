Alistair Johnston is headed home.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal reports CF Montreal has acquired the Canada defender from Nashville SC.

CF Montreal has acquired Canada national team defender Alistair Johnston from Nashville SC, per a source. Montreal sending Nashville $1 million in allocation money spread over 2022 and 2023. NSC will also receive a percentage of a future sale, if Johnston, 23, is sold abroad. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) December 23, 2021

Montreal will send Nashville $1 million in allocation money, spread over 2022 and 2023, and will also send a portion of any sale should Johnston be sold abroad in the future.

MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert reports that Johnston and Montreal have since agreed to a long-term extension.

Sources confirm: Alistair Johnston heading to CF Montreal from Nashville SC in a big trade.



Source adds that Montreal and Johnston have agreed to an improved, long-term contract extension as well. https://t.co/fJPLbUrkLO — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 23, 2021

A native of Vancouver, the 23-year-old Johnston spent a portion of his childhood in Montreal before his family relocated to the Greater Toronto Area.

Taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Wake Forest, Johnston has spent the past two seasons with Nashville, making 48 appearances across all competitions.

Johnston received his first Canada cap this past March and has made 18 appearances since, becoming a fixture in John Herdman's squad during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.