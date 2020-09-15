Can everything fall into place for DJ at the U.S. Open?

An All-Canadian grouping of Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, and Mackenzie Hughes highlights the tee times for Thursday and Friday at the 120th U.S. Open from the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The United States Golf Association announced the tee times for the first two rounds of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, with three of the Canadians in the field playing together, teeing off at 8:29 a.m. ET Thursday and 1:49 p.m. ET Friday.

TSN is home to the 2020 U.S. Open with coverage of all four rounds starting at Thursday at 7:30 am et/4:30pm pt, including three bonus streams – featured holes, featured groups, and sights and sounds.

It will be Conners’ second time playing the U.S. Open. The 28-year-old from Listowel, ON missed the cut in 2017 at Erin Hills.

Hadwin is making his fifth appearance at a U.S. Open, with his best finish coming in 2011, when he finished tied for 39th at the Congressional Country Club. The 32-year-old from Moose Jaw, SK missed the cut in his last appearance at the major in 2018.

Hughes is making his third appearance at the U.S. Open with the 29-year-old from Dundas, ON missing the cut in his first two appearances (2013 and 2018).

Taylor Pendrith, the fourth Canadian in the field, tees off with Richy Werenski and Renato Peratore at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Two noteworthy groupings hit the course at 8:07 a.m. ET Thursday with Tiger Woods teeing off with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Justin Rose playing together.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tony Finau tee off together at 1:16 p.m. ET and the grouping of Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, and Jon Rahm tee off at 1:27 p.m. ET.