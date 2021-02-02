Almondo Sewell is moving on from the Edmonton Football Team.

The veteran defensive tackle posted a message on social media early Tuesday, thanking the team before saying it is time for the next chapter in his journey.

Thank you Edmonton pic.twitter.com/4cwp82aOI0 — Almondo Sewell (@AlmondoSewell90) February 2, 2021

"I want to start off thanking all the fans and the organization for giving me a great opportunity to play for such an historical and proud team. It's been my absolute pleasure. Just to name a few people I want to thank Eric Tillman, Paul Jones, Ed Hervey and Brock Sunderland for the amazing opportunity. A big thank you to my guy Dwayne Mandrusiak... Edmonton will always be my home but time for the next chapter of my journey. Thank you for everything EE."

Sewell is scheduled to hit free agency February 9.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire nine-year CFL career in Edmonton. He finished with 35 tackles and eight sacks in 18 games in 2019 and accumulated 282 tacklse and 60 sacks in 139 regular season games with Edmonton.

Sewell was named a CFL All-Star in six of his seasons in Edmonton and helped the team win a Grey Cup in 2015.