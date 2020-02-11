How will Elimimian re-signing with Riders affect the market for linebackers?

HAMILTON — Dylan Wynn is staying put.

The veteran defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday, less than an hour before he was scheduled to become a free agent.

Wynn made the formal announcement on his Twitter account, that is, after opening the segment saying he'd signed with the XFL. But then Wynn said he was joking and donned a Ticats hat before rocking out to AC/DC's Back in Black.

The six-foot-two, 283-pound Wynn had a career-best 11 sacks with Hamilton last season.

Stampeders sign free-agent punter Pfeffer