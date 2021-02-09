It looks like the Montreal Alouettes are adding a pair of premier defensive players.

According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the Als are expected to sign defensive lineman Almondo Sewell and defensive back Ciante Evans when free agency open on Tuesday.

Sewell finished the 2019 season with 35 tackles and eight sacks in 18 games.

The 34-year-old, who was named a CFL All-Star for five consecutive seasons from 2013-17, had spent his entire CFL career in Edmonton. He has recorded 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career regular-season games.

The 28-year-old Evans spent the 2019 season with the Montreal Alouettes after four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders to start his CFL career. Evans finished the year with 29 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games.

The Nebraska product has 156 tackles and 12 interceptions in 61 career regular-season games in the CFL.