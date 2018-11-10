Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso will return to race the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.

BREAKING: Fernando Alonso will be back in a McLaren for the 2019 running of the #Indy500 #IndyCar it will be the second time the Spanish driver has contested the 500 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NtabxpBRCU — Tim Hauraney (@timhauraney) November 10, 2018

It will be the second time Alonso will race the Indy 500 after missing last year's Monaco Grand Prix to contest the race. Alonso finished 24th in the 2017 Indy 500 after his engine failed, but he was impressive before that, and even led 27 laps.

Alonso will compete in the race with McLaren again. It is the final leg of auto racing's Triple Crown Alonso has yet to win. The 37-year-old has previously won the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.