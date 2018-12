The Montreal Alouettes have acquired national fullback Spencer Moore from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a conditional selection in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Moore had spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Roughriders, playing in 81 regular season games with one carry for six yards and 27 receptions for 227 yards.

The Roughriders selected Moore in the fifth round in the 2013 CFL Draft.