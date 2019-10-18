18m ago
Alouettes' Posey out for game vs. Argos
Montreal Alouettes receiver DeVier Posey is out for the night, according to TSN's Matthew Scianiti. It's unclear what caused Posey to come out of the game. He made 4 completions for 88 yards and had a touchdown in the first half in their game against the Toronto Argonauts.
TSN.ca Staff
Adams Jr. finds Posey with a dart to give Als first TD of the game
