Best of 2021: Davies shows off blazing speed, scores crucial goal for Canada

Alphonso Davies has been named the 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year.

Davies wins the national award for the third time in four seasons after setting the Men’s National Team record with eight assists, winning his third-straight Bundesliga title, and becoming the first Canadian to win the FIFA Club World Cup with FC Bayern München.

Davies scored five goals to go along with his eight assists as Canada reached the Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2021 for the first time since 1996-97.

