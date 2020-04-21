Bayern Munich announced on Monday that the team reached a contract extension with Canadian Alphonso Davies, that will keep him with the Bundesliga side until 2025.

The 19-year-old’s original deal was slated to expire in 2023.

Davies’ agent Nick Househ spoke to TSN’s Luke Wileman on Tuesday and said conversations on a contract extension started earlier than he thought they would.

"I wasn’t expecting to be doing this at this time, I thought it was a little bit premature," Househ told TSN. "When Hasan (Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich sporting director) contacted me back in December and said ‘Let’s meet sometime in January, I want you to come down to Munich’ we ended up meeting and discussed the contract and that’s when the new negotiations started."

"Alphonso proved himself and I think they see what he can do and what he is capable of and he hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet, there’s still a lot to go. I think in the end they wanted to secure something longer. He’s only 19-years-old, three years remaining (pre-extension) puts him at 22; I don’t think they wanted to let it run out till the end."

As is the case in many contract negotiations, it wasn’t always smooth sailing to get the extension finalized. Househ says it took a few meetings before both sides were able to hammer out an agreement, but when they were happy, the deal was signed right away.

"They had some numbers they were thinking and I didn’t think they were to par from the research I’ve done and so we left it at that," said Househ. "I went back and met with them in the UK after the Chelsea game, we actually were in talks until two in the morning right after the gala after they won that game. We went up to Hasan’s room, myself and Hasan and Marco Neppe, he’s the head scout and had some discussion on the numbers, but we weren’t really agreeing on the terms."

"I was flying back to Edmonton the next day and Hasan messaged me and asked me if I could come to Munich, so I cancelled my flight from the UK and headed down to Munich for that day. I told him listen, we need to agree on the numbers now and the terms, because I’m leaving and you won’t see me until March and they really wanted to get this done before March. I don’t know what the push was for, but there was a lot of clubs and a lot of talk, so maybe they were concerned. I went down to Munich, spent the evening with them, we were in talks until about 11:30 and believe it or not we actually signed the contract that night, the day after the Chelsea game in Munich."

According to Househ, the announcement was supposed to take place the week of the second leg of Bayern’s Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Chelsea as both he and Davies’ father were going to head to Munich, however the COVID-19 pandemic altered the plan.

As for how much of a raise the teenage Canadian received, Househ will not disclose the numbers but says the increase is "substantial."

"The contract we initially did with Bayern Munich was a good contract," said Househ. "From what they offered in Vancouver, when I was doing the negotiations, we managed to double what they initially offered. I can just tell you, this one is much, much better."

Househ believes that Davies is one of the best left backs in the world, but there are many hurdles between getting compensated as if you are, though it’s a level he thinks his client will achieve one day.

"It’s a little different with Bayern, they’re a little bit more conservative with the numbers with players," said Househ. "I think it was always a challenge with Alphonso being a Canadian footballer, we have a lot of good footballers in this country, but we haven't seen too many at that level as Davies. It was always tough at the beginning to get high numbers with these clubs."

"Even when we were dealing with other clubs and having discussions in the Premier League, prior to Bayern putting in the offer, I was in discussion with some of the clubs in the Premier League and it was the same thing. I kept hearing ‘he’s Canadian’ or "he’s coming from MLS’ and my response was, ‘Why are you guys here?’"

Davies has played mostly in the left back position with Bayern and Househ believes that will probably remain his primary spot with the German club and that his client is more than content to line up there.

"I think left back is going to his position with Bayern Munich from what I can see, and he’s happy, he’s happy to play anywhere."

Davies is also showing his personality on social media with a very active and well followed TikTok account. His agent believes it might be the first step into a fruitful second career, after he’s finished starring in his first.

"I think he’ll have a long career in football and then after that who knows? Hollywood? He always says he wants to be an entertainer, he’s good at it."