Canadian Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich’s game against Bayer Leverkusen in the 40th minute on Sunday with pain in his thigh, manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed.

"We hope he's been fortunate. He felt a slight pain in his thigh,” said Nagelsmann. “We'll have to see if he'll be okay for Wednesday,"

Bayern Munich faces Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old missed Canada’s World Cup qualifying game against El Salvador in September, instead returning to Germany early after leaving the previous game with the United States following an injury.

Davies did not miss time for the Bundesliga side with that injury and appeared in Canada’s October qualifying matches against Mexico, Jamaica and Panama.

He has three assists in 11 games this season for Bayern Munich.