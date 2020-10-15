The final 20 nominees for the 2020 Golden Boy Award have been announced and two Canadian players have made the short list.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Jonathan David of Ligue 1 club Lille are both finalists for the award.

The Golden Boy is given to the best top tier, Europe-based player under 21. The honour is awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in concert with other news outlets across Europe.

Davies had a breakout year with Bayern Munich in 2020, playing his way into the starting lineup of one of the world’s biggest clubs and helping lead them to an impressive treble season, including a Champions League title.

The 19-year-old is already considered among the world’s best left-backs and his assist on Joshua Kimmich's goal against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals was one of the highlights of the tournament.

David made a move from Gent in Belgium to French side Lille this summer and did it on the strength of his goal scoring abilities.

The 20-year-old scored 23 times for Gent during the 2019-20 season before making his €30 million move to France.

Here are the rest of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Boy Award:

- Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

- Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

- Sergino Dest (Barcelona)

- Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton)

- Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

- Phil Foden (Manchester City)

- Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

- Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

- Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

- Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

- Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

- Jason Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

- Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg)

- Sandro Tonali (Milan)

- Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

- Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)