Alpine Formula 1 Team unveiled their first livery since rebranding from Renault.

Proudly representing the colours of the French and British flags, as well as Alpine’s illustrious and historic racing colours of blue, white and red… Here is our 2021 F1 car, the A521!#A521Launch 💙 pic.twitter.com/AwDI1RNtaE — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 2, 2021

"Proudly representing the colours of the French and Britsh flags, as well as Alpine's illustrious and historic racing coulours of blue, white, and red," the team wrote on social media, accompanying a video of their new car.

The team had used a black and yellow colour scheme under the Renault name since their return to the sport five years ago. Alpine is a sports car brand owned by Renault.

