Henoc Muamba is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alouettes announced Thursday the team has signed the 29-year-old Canadian linebacker to a three-year contract.

Muamba became a free agent on the first day of free agency in February when the Saskatchewan Roughriders released him after two seasons. The ratio-breaking defender finished last season with 82 tackles and two interceptions in 17 regular season games.​

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were believed to be trying to court Muamba last month, but fell short of his $190,000 salary expectation.

Drafted first overall by the Bombers in 2011, Muamba spent the first three years of his CFL career in Winnipeg before taking a shot down south with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Muamba spent a year with the Colts before returning to the CFL, signing with the Montreal Alouettes for the remainder of the 2015 season and then the Roughriders for the past three. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys between his stints in Montreal and Saskatchewan, but was cut by the club at the end of their training camp.

In 73 career regular season games in the CFL, Muamba has 267 tackles, six sacks, and four interceptions.