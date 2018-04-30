Montreal Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said Monday the team has narrowed the choices for the first overall pick in Thursday's draft to four or five prospects. Among them, Reed admitted, are UConn offensive lineman Trey Rutherford and Central Michigan wide receiver Mark Chapman.

. @MTLAlouettes GM Kavis Reed says team has narrowed the #1 pick in this year’s draft down to 4 or 5 choices. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 30, 2018

. @MTLAlouettes GM Kavis Reed confirms 2 of the players under consideration for the #1 pick are OL Trey Rutherford (Uconn) and WR Mark Chapman (Cent Mich). #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 30, 2018

Chapman is ranked second on the CFL Scouting Bureau's final list while Rutherford, who has turned down opportunites to participate in NFL mini-camps on a tryout basis to focus on the CFL Draft, is ranked fourth. With Ryan Hunter, ranked first, and Dakoda Shepley, ranked third, signing undrafted free agent contracts in the NFL over the weekend, Chapman and Rutherford are the two highest-ranked prospects that aren't affiliated with an NFL team.

Reed would also not rule out trading the first overall pick, saying he was open to anything that made the Alouettes better.

“We’re open to whatever makes the Montreal Alouettes a better roster” — @MTLAlouettes GM Kavis Reed on the possibility of trading the first overall pick. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 30, 2018

Chapman finished his senior season with the Chippewas with 59 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns. Rutherford