Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney labelled star striker Jozy Altidore a game-time decision for the second straight week on Monday, two days ahead of the team's Eastern Conference Final against Atlanta United FC.

Altidore has missed both of TFC's playoff wins this month after injuring his quad the team's regular-season finale on Oct. 6. Vanney said the striker was on the pitch Monday for training, but did not take shots.

"It's the same as yesterday, it's day-to-day and game-time decision," Vanney said Monday. "He did some work inside and then came out to do some work outside, but it's day-to-day. He's still accomplishing what we need him to but we're going to see tomorrow."

The head coach did not say how he would alter the lineup should Altidore be cleared to play.

"We'll have to decide upon availability how long we really think he can go and what does that mean for us in terms of our shifts and who do we slide where and who comes off the field," Vanney added. "Those will be tough decisions. Once we get through training tomorrow and once we see where we're at, we'll have a a better sense and a better plan."

Altidore finished second in team scoring during the MLS regular season, finding the net 11 times in 22 games. He also contributed seven assists to the attack.

Toronto FC is expected to have defender Omar Gonzalez back for Wednesday's game after he was a full participant in training Sunday. Gonzalez, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was a late scratch against DC United and did not play NYCFC.

Gonzalez, 2011 MLS defender of the year, has been a steadying force to Toronto FC’s back line and appeared in 14 games during the season after signing with the team in June.