Poet Amanda Gorman has honoured teachers, military veterans and frontline healthcare workers in her poem recited at Super Bowl 55.

Gorman, who graduated from Harvard University last year, captivated Americans with the recent recitation of her poem on national unity at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Afterward, the NFL invited the 22-year-old poet laureate to participate in the pregame pageantry at the NFL championship.

The poem preceded the pregame coin flip won by the Kansas City Chiefs, who kicked off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.