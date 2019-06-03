Tottenham Hotspur and England right-back Kieran Trippier says his preference amid an uncertain future is to remain in England, but he concedes that it might be out of his control.

"I want to stay in England but what can you do?" the 28-year-old said after his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League Final. "I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."

Trippier, who is under contract through 2022, has been attached to clubs abroad in recent days like Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The native of Bury says he's yet to think about what comes next after the end of the season.

"I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season," Trippier said. "Everybody's got a decision to make. Obviously, this club has been very good for me over the last few years, but I'll enjoy my summer, come back in preseason and that's when I'll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future."

Though he starred in England's fourth-place campaign at last summer's World Cup in Russia, Trippier was left off of England's squad for this week's UEFA Nations League Final. Manager Gareth Southgate preferred the pair of Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Trippier.

Trippier made 38 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, his fourth with the club.