French side Amiens has launched a petition following its relegation from Ligue 1 after the season was officially abandoned.

The club was four points from safety with 10 games remaining before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted play. Last week, French officials cancelled the remainder of the season with Paris Saint-Germain awarded the title and Amiens and Toulouse relegated.

“Amiens is launching a petition to demand justice for this very consequential decision which goes against sporting fair play,” the team said in a statement.

The club is proposing that the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) reconsiders its decision and scraps relegation for this season entirely with next season's Ligue 1 campaign to be played with 22 teams including Lens and Lorient, the two teams promoted from Ligue 2.

The LFP has not commented on the petition.