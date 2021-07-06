Canada's De Grasse races to another 200 victory in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Andre De Grasse ran to another fast time less than a month out from the Tokyo Olympics.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., won the 200 metres at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial on Tuesday, in 19.97 seconds.

American Kenneth Bednarek, who ran a stunning 19.65 in April, was second in 19.99.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth in 20.14.

De Grasse won the 200 on Thursday at the Diamond League stop in Oslo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.