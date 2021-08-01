TOKYO — Canada's Andre De Grasse was second in his semifinal of the 100 metres to book his spot in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran 9.98 seconds, finishing behind American Fred Kerley (9.96). De Grasse had the seventh fastest time out of the three semifinals.

American Fred Kerley finishes first in semifinal 1 🇺🇸



Canada's Andre De Grasse finishes right behind him in second and moves onto the final 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/97JhuD13pI — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

China's Su Bingtian ran 9.83 to edge American Ronnie Baker (also 9.83) to set up what could be a thrilling final later Sunday.

De Grasse could be Canada's first man to climb the medal podium in Tokyo. Led by swimming superstar Penny Oleksiak, women have captured all of Canada's 13 medals — three gold, four silver, and six bronze — so far.

The Canadian, who's the reigning Olympic bronze medallist in the 100, was coming off a 9.91 performance the previous night, the fastest time of the heats.

De Grasse will have a day off before he's back on the track for the 200 heats and semifinal on Tuesday. He captured silver in the 200 at both the 2016 Olympics and 2019 world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.