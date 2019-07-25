RED DEER, Alta. — Andrea Lee shot 3-under-par 69 Thursday to take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Canadian women's amateur golf championship.

Lee, the world's No. 2-ranked amateur from Hermosa Beach, Calif., sunk four birdies in the third round to move to 10 under heading into the final 18 holes at Red Deer Golf & Country Club.

"I played really solid today and had a good front nine," Lee said. "On the back, I just stayed really patient. I made nine straight pars and played steady golf.

"It's a really tough field and a lot of top amateurs are out here competing, so it's always fun and exciting to be out here."

Round two leader Jennifer Chang of Cary, N.C., shot even-par to sit three strokes back at 7 under.

Therese Warner of Kennwick, Wash., shot Thursday's lowest round at 4-under 68 and moved into fourth place at 5 under.

Twelve-year-old Michelle Liu was the top Canadian after three rounds at 1 under. The Vancouver native was bogey-free in round two but carded 1 over on Thursday.

The winner of the tournament will earn an exemption into the 2019 U.S. women's amateur championship and the 2019 CP Women's Open next month in Aurora, Ont. The low Canadian will also earn an exemption to the CP Women's Open if the winner is from another country.