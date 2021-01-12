The 2020-21 NHL season is set to begin, and there has never been a better time to take a look at the betting odds.

We have no time to waste, so let’s dive into some Vezina Trophy odds.

The Favourites

Andrei Vasilevskiy +700

Andrei Vasilevskiy enters the season tied for the best odds to take home the Vezina Trophy with Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

Vasilevskiy, 26, has led the league in wins three-straight seasons, recording 17 shutouts during that time.

The 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner would become just the 22nd goalie in NHL history to win multiple Vezinas.

Connor Hellebuyck +700

Connor Hellebuyck became the first goalie of the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise to win a Vezina Trophy last season, and Vegas thinks he can do it again this year.

Hellebuyck, 27, led the league in saves and shutouts in just his fifth season in the league.

Despite Vegas giving him a great chance at going back-to-back, history is not on his side. No goalie has won consecutive Vezinas since Martin Brodeur did it in 2007 and 2008.

Contenders

Carter Hart +900

Getting things started for the contenders is Philadelphia’s Carter Hart.

The Canadian made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, collecting 16 wins with a .917 save percentage.

His sophomore season saw him start 40 games, pick up 24 wins and his first career shutout.

Hart’s play in the regular season helped the Flyers avoid the first round of the NHL’s return to play as they were one of the top four seeds in the East.

He went 9-5 in the playoffs with a .926 save percentage and gave up just 2.23 goals per game.

John Gibson +1100

The 2019-2020 season just wasn’t meant for John Gibson.

The Anaheim goalie led the league with his 26 losses and posted a career-worst .904 save percentage.

However, this league has seen what Gibson is capable, just a few seasons ago his save percentage of .926 was among the best of goalies who played more than 20 games.

He finished seventh in Vezina voting in 2016 and tenth in 2019.

Tuukka Rask +1100

Tuukka Rask was just a few votes away from claiming his second Vezina Trophy last season.

Rask posted a league-best 2.12 goals-against average last season, and his save percentage of .929 topped the mark of Hellebuyck, who won with a .922.

Despite falling short of the Vezina, his 85 goals against in 41 games was good enough to have him take home the William M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals scored against during the regular season.

If he can repeat his performance this season, he’ll find his name in the Vezina conversation once again.

Frederik Andersen +1200

Frederik Andersen enters this season looking to rebound from his worst season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andersen, 31, posted a career-worst .909 save percentage and 2.85 GAA.

Like every other goalie that plays for a Canadian team, Andersen can expect a lot of action this season in the North Division. If he’s up for the test he will get some Vezina votes.

Toronto has made additions on their blueline that should help lighten the load for Andersen as he enters his eighth NHL season.

Longshots

Robin Lehner +1400

Heading into his first full season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Robin Lehner is looking to pick up where he ended last season.

After being acquired at the deadline, Lehner went 3-0 for Vegas, giving up just five goals on 83 shots.

He carried that success into the playoffs, going 9-7 with a .917 save percentage, and giving up less than two goals a game.

Playing time won’t come easy for Lehner as he’ll be splitting the net with Marc-Andre Fleury (+4000)

Carey Price +1400

It’s been five seasons since Carey Price won his only Vezina Trophy.

Similar to Lehner, Price found success in the playoffs last year, despite the 5-5 record, Price posted a personal playoff-best .936 save percentage in 10 games, and gave up just 18 goals.

Price will have a hard road to the Vezina this season as the North Division will provide a challenge every night for the Habs netminder.

Ilya Samsonov +1600

At the young age of 22, Ilya Samsonov was impressive as a rookie in the NHL.

He started 22 games, going 16-6 with a .913 save percentage.

The Russian was forced to miss the postseason because of an upper-body injury, but Washington general manager Brian MacLellan says that Samsonov is on track to be the team’s No.1 goalie, and has something to prove to the league.

Igor Shesterkin +1600

Speaking of impressive rookie seasons, it doesn’t get much better than the start Igor Shesterkin had for the Rangers.

The 25-year-old started 12 games for New York last season, going 10-2 with a .932 save percentage.

With Henrik Lundqvist out of town, Shesterkin will have a chance to prove to the league he’s much more than just a flash in the pan.

Jacob Markstrom +1800

Markstrom had a career-best season with the Canucks, posting a 23-16-4 record in 43 starts with a .918 save percentage.

But his efforts weren’t enough to be named a finalist for the Vezina, finishing fourth in voting.

He carried his play into the playoffs, going 8-6 with a slightly better save percentage of .919.

Markstrom, now with the Flames, will have a chance to own the spotlight in the North and try to become the first Swedish goalie since Lundqvist in 2012 to win the award.