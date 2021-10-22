Bombers' running backs get their chance with Harris out

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to be missing a key player on offence for the next while.

Winnipeg announced Friday morning that Canadian running back Andrew Harris is being placed on the six-game injured list because of a knee injury.

The 34-year-old appeared to suffer the injury against the Edmonton Elks last Friday night, grabbing his right knee after diving into the end zone for a score late in the first half. Harris ran for 39 yards on six carries and one five-yard touchdown reception on the night.

For the season, the 11-year CFL veteran has ran for 623 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries over seven games.

Harris missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury.

The Bombers will take on the BC Lions at home Saturday evening in Week 12.