Stegall: 'Banks can change his name to MOP'

Running back Andrew Harris was not among the Winnipeg Blue Bombers team award winners revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday.

Star defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was the Blue Bombers' Most Outstanding Player while fullback and special-teamer Mike Miller was the team's Most Outstanding Canadian.

Harris, who ran for 1,380 yards to earn a third straight CFL rushing crown and was the league's top Canadian in 2017, served a two-game suspension this season following a positive drug test.

Miller released a statement after being nominated for Most Outstanding Canadian over Harris, per TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

#Bombers CFL Award nominees:

Willie Jefferson: MOP & MODP

Mike Miller: MOC & MOSP

Stanley Bryant: MOOL

Kenny Lawler: MOR



Mike Miller released the following statement re Andrew Harris not receiving the nomination for Most Outstanding Canadian. pic.twitter.com/gOxGNt9lHx — 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@DarrinBauming) October 30, 2019

"It is my honour to be named the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the Bombers, but I feel I must speak out in support of Andrew Harris as our team's Most Outstanding Canadian. Andrew is one of the true leaders on our team and one of the best players in the history of the Canadian Football League, and it is a shame he is not being recognized after such a sensational season. I will accept the Canadian nomination on Andrew's behalf, but do so reluctantly and while completely disagreeing with his omission."

Outside of Winnipeg, the CFL's leading passer and top receiver were unanimous selections for the league's top individual award.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks were their teams' selections for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award Wednesday.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Fajardo has been a key figure this season for Saskatchewan (12-5), having completed 71.5 per cent of his passes for a league-best 4,302 yards with 18 TDs and eight interceptions. If Fajardo, who began the year as the backup quarterback, can lead his team to victory Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos, the Riders will finish atop the West Division for the first time since '09.

The fleet-footed Banks — whose nickname is "Speedy B" — has a club-record 112 catches for Hamilton (league-best 14-3 record) with 1,550 yards and 13 TDs. All three are CFL-high numbers.

Also joining Fajardo and Banks as unanimous top player selections were Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3,816 passing yards, 22 TDs, with 392 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) as well as receivers Bryan Burnham (93 catches, 1,401 yards, 10 TDs) of the B.C. Lions and Reggie Begelton (96 receptions, 1,384 yards, 10 TDs) of the Calgary Stampeders. The other nominees include Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris, Toronto receiver Derel Walker, Ottawa linebacker Avery Williams, and Jefferson in Winnipeg.

Jefferson (unanimous as defensive player) and Williams (defensive player) were both double nominees. So too were Toronto's Cleyon Laing (Canadian, defensive player), Calgary's Nate Holley (unanimous as special teams, rookie), Winnipeg's Mike Miller (Canadian, unanimous as special teams), Montreal's Henoc Muamba (defensive, Canadian) and Ottawa's Nolan MacMillan (Canadian, lineman).

Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence (league-high 95 tackles) and Saskatchewan's Charleston Hughes (CFL-leading 15 sacks) were both nominated for the top defensive player honour. Also selected were Edmonton linebacker Larry Dean (unanimously) and defensive backs T.J. Lee (B.C.) and Tre Roberson (Calgary, unanimous).

Linebackers Cory Greenwood of Calgary and Cameron Judge of Saskatchewan along with B.C. receiver Lemar Durant were unanimous selections as top Canadian. The other nominees included Edmonton's Kwaku Boateng and Hamilton's Brandon Revenberg.

Winnipeg's Stanley Bryant was a unanimous pick as top lineman, an honour he's received the last two years. Edmonton's David Beard, Saskatchewan's Dan Clark and Toronto's Sean McEwen were also unanimous selections while Joel Figueroa (B.C.), Kristian Matte (Montreal), Shane Bergman (Calgary) and Chris Van Zeyl (Hamilton) were nominated.

The division finalists will be announced Nov. 7. The CFL will honour its top performers Nov. 21 in Calgary.

The full list of team award winners:

BC Lions

• Player: Bryan Burnham*

• Defensive: T.J. Lee

• Canadian: Lemar Durant*

• Offensive Lineman: Joel Figueroa

• Special Teams: Sergio Castillo*

• Rookie: Jevon Cottoy

Edmonton Eskimos

• Player: Trevor Harris

• Defensive: Larry Dean*

• Canadian: Kwaku Boateng

• Offensive Lineman: David Beard*

• Special Teams: Sean Whyte*

• Rookie: Vontae Diggs*

Calgary Stampeders

• Player: Reggie Begelton*

• Defensive: Tre Roberson*

• Canadian: Cory Greenwood*

• Offensive Lineman: Shane Bergman

• Special Teams: Nate Holley*

• Rookie: Nate Holley

Saskatchewan Roughriders

• Player: Cody Fajardo*

• Defensive: Charleston Hughes

• Canadian: Cameron Judge*

• Offensive Lineman: Dan Clark*

• Special Teams: Jon Ryan

• Rookie: Dakoda Shepley*

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

• Player: Willie Jefferson

• Defensive: Willie Jefferson*

• Canadian: Mike Miller

• Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant*

• Special Teams: Mike Miller*

• Rookie: Kenny Lawler

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

• Player: Brandon Banks*

• Defensive: Simoni Lawrence

• Canadian: Brandon Revenberg

• Offensive Lineman: Chris Van Zeyl

• Special Teams: Frankie Williams

• Rookie: Jaelon Acklin

Toronto Argonauts

• Player: Derel Walker

• Defensive: Cleyon Laing

• Canadian: Cleyon Laing

• Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen*

• Special Teams: Chris Rainey

• Rookie: Kennan Gilchrist

Ottawa Redblacks

• Player: Avery Williams

• Defensive: Avery Williams

• Canadian: Nolan MacMillan

• Offensive Lineman: Nolan MacMillan

• Special Teams: Richie Leone

• Rookie: Jerod Fernandez

Montreal Alouettes

• Player: Vernon Adams Jr.*

• Defensive: Henoc Muamba

• Canadian: Henoc Muamba

• Offensive Lineman: Kristian Matte

• Special Teams: Boris Bede

• Rookie: Jake Wieneke

*Denotes a unanimous selection