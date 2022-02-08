Free agent running back Andrew Harris has agreed to join the Toronto Argonauts, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harris, 34, has played the past five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021 with the club. Last season, the Winnipeg native rushed for 623 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries.

“Respectfully, the best running back in the Canadian Football League,” said Argos GM Michael Clemons. “Homegrown through junior football, he is not defined by his birth certificate but refined by our Canadian game. His will to win is only paralleled by his love of the game. Andrew is a gift, a game changer.”

Harris led the CFL in rushing from 2017-19 and was named the league's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017. The five-time CFL all-star has amassed 9,661 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns in his 11-year career with the Bombers and BC Lions. Harris has also caught 576 passes for 5,223 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor added that the deal did not come together until Tuesday, when it became clear that Harris was not returning to the Blue Bombers.