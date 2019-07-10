1h ago
Murray-Williams lose in mixed doubles
The Canadian Press
Serena Williams and Andy Murray are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament.
The high-profile duo lost to top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round, ending Murray's return to the All England Club after missing last year with a hip injury.
The pair was broken twice to fall behind 4-0 in the third set on No. 2 Court and lost when Murray netted a forehand return on match point.
Williams still has a chance to win her eighth Wimbledon singles trophy, though, as she takes on Barbora Strycova in the semifinals on Thursday. Murray, a two-time men's champion who hasn't played singles since having hip surgery in January, lost in the second round of the men's doubles tournament.