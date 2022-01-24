Anthony Martial wanted to leave Manchester United and it looks like he's getting his wish.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 26-year-old France forward is set to join Sevilla on loan.

Anthony Martial will fly to Sevilla on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley. Deal completed with Man United - Sevilla will pay around €6m package [salary and fee] for six month loan. 🛩🤝 #Martial



There's NO buy option included in the agreement. It's done.

Martial, who joined the Red Devils in a £58 million move from Monaco in 2015, has seen scant playing time this season with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim manager Ralf Rangnick preferring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford as forward options.

Martial did feature as a substitute in United's 1-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday and had a hand in Rashford's stoppage-time winner.

This season, Martial has made only 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

Over six seasons at Old Trafford, Martial has 56 Premier League goals.

Internationally, Martial has been capped 30 times by Les Bleus.

He's set to join a Sevilla squad that features international teammate Jules Koundé.