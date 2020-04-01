Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown worked out with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

"Hollywood" posted a photo of the trio on Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, while Jackson posted a video on Instagram throwing a deep ball to the former Pittsburgh Steelers star.

While this might cause some to wonder if the Baltimore Ravens might have interest in signing Brown, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports the team has not been active in the free agent wide receiver market because it thinks the upcoming draft is the best way to improve that position group.

Meanwhile, Brown has not played in the NFL since Week 2 as a member of the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old was released after playing just one game with the team and has since run into several bizarre issues off the field. Brown is also being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Multiple reports say Brown could face discipline from the league once its investigation is complete.