Antony Auclair is staying put.

A source said Monday the Canadian-born tight end has signed a one-year contract extension with the Houston Texans. Auclair spent the 2021 campaign with the club after starting his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Texans have yet to announce the signing.

The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, a native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., registered five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular-season games (13 starts) with Houston. The 2021 campaign was his first with the Texans.

Although Houston (4-13) struggled last year, Auclair told Canadian reporters during a video conference in January he was definitely open to returning to the Texans in 2022.

Auclair's offensive production isn't surprising as he's better known for his blocking prowess than being an integral part of the passing game.

Auclair has 15 receptions for 131 yards and a TD in 56 career NFL games. His lone touchdown came on an 11-yard catch in Texas' 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

Auclair signed a one-year deal with Houston in April 2021 after four seasons with Tampa Bay, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 following his college career at Laval.

Auclair was on Tampa Bay's 53-man active roster but didn't dress for its 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, 2021.

Leading up to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl title, the franchise had posted records of 5-11 (2017-18) and 7-9 (2019). Head coach Bruce Arians was hired before the 2019 season, then the Buccaneers added quarterback Tom Brady and colourful tight end Rob Gronkowski in time for the 2020 campaign.

That year, the Bucs finished with an 11-5 record before going 4-0 in the playoffs.

Auclair had 17 receptions for 229 yards and two TDs in eight games with Laval in 2016. He capped his final season with the Rouge et Or with six catches for a team-high 70 receiving yards and touchdown in a 31-26 Vanier Cup victory over the Calgary Dinos at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton

Auclair was selected in the fourth round, No. 30 overall, in the 2017 CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.