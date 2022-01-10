TORONTO — A pair of first-period goals from Antti Suomela powered the Toronto Marlies to a 5-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in American Hockey League play on Monday.

All five of Toronto's goals came in the opening frame, with the home side jumping out to a 3-0 lead just 5:15 into the game.

Alex Steeves had a goal and an assist for the Marlies (14-10-2), while Bobby McMann and Joseph Blandisi also scored. Filip Kral contributed four assists.

Will Bitten, Dakota Joshua, Keean Washkurak and Hugh McGing had goals for the Thunderbirds (18-10-3).

It was a tough afternoon in net for Springfield goalie Charlie Lindgren, who was pulled early in the first period after allowing three goals on four shots. Joel Hofer had 25 saves in relief and Joseph Woll stopped 37-of-41 shots for Toronto.

The Marlies went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Thunderbirds capitalized on one of two chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.