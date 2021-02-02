Marcos Rojo's time at Old Trafford is finally over.

The Argentina defender has returned home to join Boca Juniors, 15 months after suiting up for Manchester United for the final time.

Rojo, 30, signed for the Red Devils in 2014 in a £16 million move from Sporting.

While a regular member of the squad in his first three seasons at United, Rojo's usage became sparser by 2017-2018 when he made only 12 appearances across all competitions. Rojo made a combined 15 appearances over the next two seasons with his final appearance coming in November of 2019. He spent the final half of last season on loan at boyhood club Estudiantes and has not appeared at all in 2020-2021.

Rojo joins a Boca team featuring former international teammate and ex-United star Carlos Tevez.

Internationally, Rojo has been capped 61 times by the Argentina senior side and appeared at two World Cups.