16m ago
Argos bring in Crompton as offensive coach
The Toronto Argonauts are bringing in former Alouettes QB Jonathan Crompton to be an offensive coach to assist offensive coordintor Jacques Chapdelaine, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts are bringing in former Montreal Alouettes quarterback Jonathan Crompton to be an offensive coach to assist offensive coordinator Jacques Chapdelaine, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
Crompton spent three seasons in the CFL and retired from professional football in 2017.