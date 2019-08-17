The Toronto Argonauts are bringing in former Montreal Alouettes quarterback Jonathan Crompton to be an offensive coach to assist offensive coordinator Jacques Chapdelaine, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Crompton spent three seasons in the CFL and retired from professional football in 2017.