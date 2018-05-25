The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday that they have signed international running back Khiry Robinson.

Robinson played four seasons in the NFL between 2013 and 2016 with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets before missing 2017 to rehab a leg injury. Robinson attended Jets' rookie camp before signing with the Argonauts.

With the Saints, Robinson amassed 766 yards on 186 carries and eight rushing touchdowns while adding 25 catches for 178 yards.

The 28-year-old is a product of West Texas A&M.