The Toronto Argos are bringing back defensive back Shaq Richardson, and have signed American DB Jeff Richards through 2021, the team announced.

Richardson, 27, joined the Argos in October and played in three games stretch while making eight defensive tackles with one forced fumble and one interception returned or a touchdown.

The 6’0, 191-pound DB spent the 2018 NFL offseason with the Oakland Raiders after playing 27 games over two years (2016-2017) for the Calgary Stampeders where he tallied 60 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, four interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

Richards spent parts of two seasons in the NFL, with the Los Angeles Chargers (two stints), Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. He appeared in six games with the Chargers, recording four tackles.

The 29-year-old won a Grey Cup with the Ottawa Reblacks when he played 13 games over two seasons (2015-2016) for Ottawa recording 16 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and one interception of Bo-Levi Mitchell in the 104th Grey Cup helping the RedBlacks to victory.