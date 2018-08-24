Toronto Argonauts defensive back Cassius Vaughn told TSN's John Lu that he suffered an Achilles tendon injury Friday night during a loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

#Argos Cassius Vaughan told #TSN that he suffered an Achilles tendon injury. He said he knew right away when it happened and was wearing a walking boot on his right foot while leaving the stadium. #CFL — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 25, 2018

Vaughn said he knew right away when it happened and was wearing a walking boot on his right foot while leaving the stadium.

Vaughn went down without being touched and stayed down for a while before being carted off the field. In eight games with the Argonauts this season, Vaughn has 24 defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

Before his time in Toronto, Vaughn spent six seasons in the National Football league with the Chargers, Ravens, Colts, Lions and Broncos.

The Argonauts fell 25-22 to the Als Friday, droping their record to 3-6.