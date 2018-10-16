The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday they have signed veteran running back Travon Van.

Van played three games for the BC Lions earlier this season, recording 10 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Van also had four receptions for 41 yards.

The 27-year-old has spent the past four seasons in the CFL, also suiting up for the Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa Redblacks. In 21 career CFL games, Van has 162 carries for 748 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 41 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown through the air.

The Argos also announced they have signed international defensive back Caleb Ham and international wide receiver Austin Duke.