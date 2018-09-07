Trestman extremely impressed with Carter but 'can't say he will or won't play' Saturday

The Toronto Argonauts have placed linebacker Marcus Ball on the six-game injured list according to Senior Writer for the CFL Chris O'Leary.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported the injury is believed to be to Ball's hamstring.

Ball was injured during the Argos' Labour Day Classic loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The team signed former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. after he was released by the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

The 31-year-old Ball had 44 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Double Blue this season.