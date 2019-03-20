The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday veteran Canadian defensive back Matt Black is retiring after 10 seasons, all with the Double Blue.

Black, 34, played in just seven games last season, finishing with three tackles.

Over his 10 year career, Black accumulated 153 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions in 127 regular season games.

The Argos announced Black will remain with the team, joining the front office in a football operations and player relations capacity.