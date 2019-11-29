Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games, the league announced on Friday.

The league says it conducted an investigation and concluded that there was no evidence to suggest Shaw used any inside information or that the game was compromised in any way.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances." said Commissioner Goodell in a statement. "If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

Shaw is currently on season-ending injured reserve.

He can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.