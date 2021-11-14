Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss Week 10’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Murray, 24, injured his ankle during the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28 and missed last week’s 31-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texas native has thrown for 2,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games this season.

Murray has thrown for 9,969 yards with 63 touchdowns and 31 interceptions throughout his career.

Hopkins, 29, aggravated his hamstring during the Cardinals loss to the Packers and also missed last week’s victory over the 49ers.

The Clemson alum has seven touchdowns with 486 receiving yards over eight games this season.

Hopkins has 67 touchdowns with 10,495 receiving yards for his career.